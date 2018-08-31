Stolen SUV recovered in Saskatoon after driver tries to elude police

Three different Saskatoon police units were involved in tracking an SUV reported stolen from Prince Albert and arresting two suspects early Friday morning.

Members of the guns and gang unit first spotted the vehicle just after 1 a.m. heading west on 22nd Street.

They followed the Acura MDX in an unmarked vehicle until the air support unit (ASU) was in place.

ASU then tracked the SUV and relayed its position to patrol officers, who tried to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over and started driving erratically.

Patrol units backed off and ASU continued to track the stolen vehicle to Nesbitt Crescent where two people were seen getting out.

Officers moved in and arrested two women.

A 21-year-old Saskatoon woman and a 25-year-old Christopher Lake woman are charged with possession of stolen property.

The Saskatoon woman is also charged with evading police and dangerous driving.

Both are scheduled to appear Friday in Saskatoon provincial court.