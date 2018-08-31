Trump says Canada-NAFTA negotiations ‘totally on our terms’: report

Sources confirmed to Global News that Canadian officials confronted their American counterparts at trade talks Friday about remarks allegedly made by U.S. President Donald Trump saying negotiations were “totally on our terms.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland did not comment directly on reports that Trump’s administration is not negotiating NAFTA in good faith, after the Toronto Star published off-the-record remarks from Trump.

According to the Star’s source, Trump said the possible NAFTA deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms.”

“Ambassador Lighthizer and his team throughout this negotiation have been working really, really hard,” Freeland said, minutes after news of Trump’s remarks began to leak out, “As I said, our starting position from the beginning, we’re very far apart.”

“We will only agree to a deal that is a good deal for Canada. We are not there yet.”

“We have said from the very beginning that we believe there’s a win-win-win out there,” Trudeau said. “We’re going to continue to operate constructively, in good faith around the table and we’re looking forward to signing the right deal for Canada.”

The Toronto Star reported off-the-record remarks Trump allegedly made during an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday, in which, according to the Star’s source, Trump says the U.S. is not compromising at all with Canada in NAFTA talks.

Friday is the deadline Trump has set for Canada to accept the terms laid by the U.S. and Mexico in their own talks to replace NAFTA, threatening auto tariffs on Canada if no deal is reached.

In the off-the-record comments, Trump says that he cannot say publicly that the U.S. is not willing to compromise because it would be “so insulting they’re not going to be able to make a deal.”

Global News has not independently verified Trump’s remarks as written in The Toronto Star.

In another remark, according to the Star’s source, Trump suggested that he was scaring Canada into submission by repeatedly threatening to impose tariffs.

“Every time we have a problem with a point, I just put up a picture of a Chevrolet Impala,” Trump said, according to the Star’s source, referring to a car made by General Motors in Oshawa, Ont.

In response to The Toronto Star’s report, a Bloomberg spokeswoman wrote in an email, “When we agree that something is off the record, we respect that.”

The White House responded to Trump’s off-the-record comments in a statement, but did not deny the language the Star reported that Trump used.

“The Canadian and American negotiators continue to work on reaching a win-win deal that benefits both countries,” said Lindsay Walters, White House deputy press secretary.