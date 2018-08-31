Canada
August 31, 2018 10:29 am

P.E.I musician’s vintage guitar stabbed by airport forklift, Air Canada offers to replace the case

In a Facebook post, Rémi Claude Arsenault said, "Not Air Canada’s finest day. While on tour with Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy my best friend appears to have been stabbed by a forklift. The airline has offered to pay for a new case. I think they’re missing the point. "

It’s a one-of-a-kind guitar, an instrument so beloved musician Remi Claude Arsenault calls it his “best friend.”

But the handmade Larrivee met its match with an airport forklift that left gaping stab wounds in the body of the vintage 1978 guitar.

Arsenault says he was on his way home from the Milwaukee Irish Fest, where he was performing with Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and family, when the irreparable damage occurred.

He says he was speechless and heartbroken when he saw his guitar, and that an Air Canada employee was very sympathetic but informed him that the airline could replace the case only – not the instrument.

Arsenault posted photos of his broken guitar on social media, which appeared to hit a nerve with musicians fearful of entrusting fragile instruments with airlines and was shared thousands of times.

An Air Canada spokeswoman says the airline is looking into what could have caused the damage and has been in touch with Arsenault to ensure it has all the appropriate information regarding compensation.

