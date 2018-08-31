Canada
August 31, 2018 9:56 am

U.S. says Canada has made no concessions on dairy access issue as NAFTA deadline lingers

By Staff The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Trade Representative says Canada has made no concessions to the United States on the thorny issue of dairy access as talks grind on towards today’s deadline to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

In a written statement, the USTR says the talks with Canada continue but “there have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture.”

Similarly, Canadian officials tell The Canadian Press today that expectations that a NAFTA deal is imminent are exaggerated and premature.


The sobering assessment comes as Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is back at the NAFTA table in Washington this morning with today’s deadline looming over the talks to bring Canada back into the North American free-trade fold.

Freeland has been in meetings all week with her American counterpart, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, both of whom met late into the evening Thursday in search of a compromise in time for the deadline imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Freeland says she is looking forward to hearing what Lighthizer has to say today, after a night of reflection.

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

