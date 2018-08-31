What’s open and closed in London on Labour Day

Summer doesn’t end for another few weeks, but the Labour Day long weekend marks the final days of summer vacation and the start of a new school year.

If you’re looking for something do to this holiday Monday, family-friendly fun is never hard to find. Movie theatres, golf courses, and East Park will all be open Monday.

Banks, libraries, government offices, childcare centres as well as most grocery and drug stores will be closed.

If you were hoping to get in some last minute back-to-school shopping you’re out of luck.

Masonville Mall, White Oaks Mall and Westmount Shopping Centre will also be closed Monday as will the LCBO and Beer Store.

There is no mail delivery on Labour Day.

The LTC is running on a holiday schedule and will resume regular service Tuesday.