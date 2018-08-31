Single pelican recovering but 12 more birds dead after retention pond rescue

One pelican is starting to make a recovery, but at least 12 other birds have died after being found in a Santa Fe Park retention pond.

The Wildlife Haven Rehab Centre said in a Facebook post that the pelican is starting to stand, after a week of not being able to move.

“As sad as it is to see these birds passing away as hard as we try, we are happy to see the progress in this pelican.”

The centre says they’re still unsure what is wrong with the pond. They’re working with the government to provide specimens for testing.

“If you see any birds that are looking sickly at the Adsum/Keewatin pond or others like it, please contact us,” they wrote.

The cost of caring for the birds is pricey, so the rehab centre said they’re accepting donations on their website.