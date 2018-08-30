Calling all singers! Southern Alberta a cappella group seeking new members

Hollywood offerings like Pitch Perfect and Glee may be the only taste of a cappella you’ve had.

But if you’re looking to give your vocal chords a stretch, this upcoming a cappella boot camp may be right for you.

“We do a membership drive every September and it’s really just trying to get more people into our chorus,” Southern Accord Chorus member, Michelle Manton said. “So they can join in and sing and just be part of this great group of ladies.”

The all-female group first formed in 1993, and five years later in 1998, they became chartered, joining the Sweet Adelines International.

The group’s membership drive runs for three consecutive Wednesdays, Sept. 5, 12 and 19 at the McNally Community Centre, located at 210075 Township Road 82, in Lethbridge County.

The free sessions are open to all ladies.

“You do not need to be able to read music, we give you learning tracks, we give you lots of help,” founding member of the Southern Accord Chorus, Betty Baldwin said. “But you do need to have a good ear because there are three other parts singing around you.”

“There’s lots of people that don’t realize that after high school, there’s still singing,” Manton said. “It’s nice to have a place to go and share in this love of singing.”

Meeting once a week from September to July, membership cost is around $30 a month, going towards group dues and other expenses.

“All your music, all your learning tracks, costumes, [are all included in that cost],” Baldwin said. “In fact, when we go to competition, we will pay the member x-number of dollars to help defray the costs.”

The 29-member group is hoping those who love to sing will come out for the boot camp and see what they’re all about.

