August 30, 2018 11:26 pm

Queen’s against Laurier in Gaels’ football home opener under the lights

By Videographer  Global News

Queen's football head coach Pat Sheahan addresses football faithful at initial Quarterback Club luncheon

“Sunday Night Lights” is just a few days away, and the matchup is Queen’s against Laurier. The Gaels’ home opener is set for this coming Sunday evening.

In advance of the game, head coach Pat Sheahan addressed the football faithful at the initial Quarterback Club luncheon of the new season.

Close to 30 people attended the gathering. The veteran bench boss touched on a number of topics including how his offence will have to play against the Golden Hawks.

“We want to start much faster. We’re hoping because it’s a home game that we’ll be a little more relaxed when we get to the ball park and that we’ll get to be able to move the football early and more often and keep the heat on them and gobble up some of those precious minutes.”

Sheahan stressed if the Queen’s offence is on the field, Laurier’s isn’t. University officials are hoping the night game will draw a crowd, as the majority of first-year students arrive in town over the next few days. Sheahan says a big crowd will definitely help the home side.

“When you have a home game, there should be a difference. Right. You should feel something — there’s a reason why you play at home.”

Sunday night’s game gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Both teams won their season openers. Laurier is ranked 4th in the country, Queen’s No. 9.

