Big Book sale returns to the Tartan Curling Club

It’s being called the biggest book sale in Saskatchewan, as hundreds of book lovers made their way to the ‘Big Book’ sale at the Tartan Curling Club to check out thousands of donated books.

With 40 per cent more books than last year- the event is the biggest they have ever had.

Last year’s event raised nearly $50 thousand dollars and organizers hope to meet that target again this year.

All the money raised goes towards the seniors programs at the Lifelong Learning Centre.

Despite the rise in popularity of e-books, organizers say it hasn’t slowed them down.

“We kept thinking that our days were numbered in years to come and we would have fewer and fewer books but it seems that people are still reading books and not just e-books but hardcover books, paperback books, puzzles, games, we have lots of vinyl this year, said event co-chair Ann Bishop.”

The sale is expected to continue until Saturday evening.