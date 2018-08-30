Labour Day hours for Regina civic services

Here’s a rundown of Regina civic services and facilities open, closed, or with modified hours for Labour Day, Monday, Sept. 3.

Civic Offices: Closed.

Landfill: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.

Garbage Collection: All garbage will be picked up as usual.

Recycling: All recycling will be picked up as usual.

Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. Information Centre and RideLine closed.

Paratransit Service: Operating holiday schedule 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: Office closed. Gates open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre /Art Gallery of Regina: Closed.

North West Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Regina Sportplex Lawson Aquatic Centre: Pool closed for annual maintenance. Strength

and Conditioning Area Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fieldhouse: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking Meters: Meters not in effect.

Outdoor Pools: Dewdney, Maple Leaf and Massey open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then closed for the season. Regent will close to the public on September 2 at 8 p.m., but will open on September 3 for Dog Swim only (pre-registration for this event was required). Wascana open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then closed for the season on September 9.