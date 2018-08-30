MLHU reports first local human case of West Nile Virus

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting the first human case of West Nile virus so far this year.

The report comes one month and one day after the health unit reported the season’s first case of West Nile virus in a mosquito.

“By late August, we tend to think of summer as being over, however, the local case of West Nile Virus and the infected mosquitoes remind us of the need to remain vigilant,” said Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health at the MLHU.

The MLHU says while the infected person hasn’t shown symptoms of the virus, their diagnosis remains significant.

The health unit say half a dozen traps are located in areas that cover parts of London and central and western Middlesex County, suggesting the virus could spread far and wide.

According to the health unit, roughly 80 per cent of infected people don’t show signs of the virus, while most of the 20 per cent who do usually experience mild, flu-like symptoms. However, fewer than one per cent of the population can become seriously ill after being infected with West Nile.

To help prevent infection, the MLHU says you should check your screens on windows and doors to make sure they are free of tears or holes, in addition to using mosquito repellent.