Man airlifted from mountain after climbing accident near Canmore

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital Thursday morning after a climbing accident in the Bow River valley.

Calgary EMS said the man was rock climbing on Heart Mountain near Lac Des Arcs when he sustained a “traumatic injury.”

Emergency crews were called to the area at around 9 a.m. A helicopter was used to bring the man off the mountain.

He was taken to hospital by ground ambulance in stable condition.

The man’s identity was not released.

Heart Mountain is located about 20 kilometres east of Canmore on the Trans Canada Highway.