August 30, 2018 3:02 pm

Man airlifted from mountain after climbing accident near Canmore

By Online Supervisor  Global News

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after a climbing accident on Heart Mountain near Lac Des Arcs Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.

Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital Thursday morning after a climbing accident in the Bow River valley.

Calgary EMS said the man was rock climbing on Heart Mountain near Lac Des Arcs when he sustained a “traumatic injury.”

Emergency crews were called to the area at around 9 a.m. A helicopter was used to bring the man off the mountain.

He was taken to hospital by ground ambulance in stable condition.

The man’s identity was not released.

Heart Mountain is located about 20 kilometres east of Canmore on the Trans Canada Highway.

