Hawaii soldier who swore loyalty to ISIS wanted to carry out mass shooting: prosecutors

Prosecutors say a Hawaii-based solider who swore an oath of loyalty to the Islamic State group wanted to take his rifle and go shooting in downtown Honolulu and Waikiki.

Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

He agreed after prosecutors described in court how he met with undercover agents he believed were Islamic State group members. Prosecutors say he swore loyalty to the group during a meeting last year.

He then said he wanted to start shooting in downtown Honolulu and the tourist mecca. That’s when FBI agents arrested him.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers says Kang swore to defend the United States as a member of the military, but betrayed his country by swearing allegiance to the terrorist group.