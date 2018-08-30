Hamilton hitman sentenced for attempted murder of Hells Angel at Vancouver airport

Knowah Ferguson, 21, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison, minus time already served.

Given the credit for time already served, he’ll spend six more years behind bars.

Ferguson pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Damion Ryan of the Hells Angels at Vancouver International Airport on April 10, 2015, and conspiracy to commit murder of a man who has not been identified.

In a statement, the Combined Forces and Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. said investigators believe the incident was a highly planned and targeted attempt that saw contracted hitmen travel to British Columbia from Ontario for the purpose of killing the intended target.

It added, the attempt was unsuccessful and the intended target was unhurt.

In the summer of 2015, charges were obtained against two men, Knowah Truth Ferguson of Hamilton, Ont., and Gino Gavin McCall, also of Hamilton, Ont.

In November 2017, McCall was sentenced to seven years for conspiracy to commit murder.

At the time of their arrests, Ferguson had no prior criminal convictions and McCall had a criminal record that included convictions for robbery, break-and-enter, and other property-related offences.