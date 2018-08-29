Delta police say man exposed himself and chased woman through public park

Delta police are investigating reports of a man exposing himself to a woman in a public park.

It happened on Wednesday, around 7:30 a.m. in Sunshine Hills Park.

Police said a man witnessed a woman being chased by another man, who had allegedly exposed himself to her.

Investigators said the woman threatened to call police, prompting the suspect to flee.

The incident was reported to police about two hours later, but when officers arrived to search the area, the suspect was gone.

Police said they have increased patrols in the area, and want to know if anyone else has had a similar experience recently.

The suspect is described as about 50 years old, between five-foot-eight and six-feet tall and heavyset with a black and white beard.

He was last seen walking around 64A Avenue and Mason Place.

Police are advising people in the area to be especially vigilant, to carry a cellphone and to walk in pairs or groups.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-946-4411 and quote file number 18-19382, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.