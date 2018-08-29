Winnipeg Jets ink JC Lipon to 1 year deal

You can stroke one more name off the list of the Winnipeg Jets’ free agents.

Restricted free agent forward JC Lipon has now signed on the dotted line.

Lipon, 25, agreed to a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000 if he’s in the NHL with the Jets.

Lipon has played exclusively in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose the past two seasons, but he did appear in nine games with the Jets during the 2015-2016 campaign where he had one assist. Last year he had 17 goals and 21 assists in 68 games with the Moose.

Lipon was selected by the Jets in the third round, 91st overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.

The Jets now have only two players without a contract for next season. Restricted free agents Josh Morrissey and Eric Comrie both still need new deals.

