Slow driving Prince Albert, Sask. motorist charged with impaired driving

A motorist travelling at a low rate of speed has been charged with impaired driving in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police were initially informed of a possible impaired driver in the 400-block of River Street East at 3:30 p.m. CT on Aug. 28.

Officers found a car matching the provided description, followed it, and observed actions consistent with impaired driving.

The driver refused to pull over for police and continued eastbound at a low rate of speed for around five blocks.

The 33-year-old driver was arrest after coming to a stop in the 1100-block of Branion Drive.

He is also facing charges of dangerous driving, evading police, and refusing to supply a breath sample.

The Black Lake, Sask., man is expected to make his first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Wednesday.