Sinkhole in Oxford, N.S., now ‘undercutting’ nearby parking lot

The unpredictable sinkhole that has swallowed up trees and picnic tables in a Nova Scotia park is continuing to grow – and has inspired a song.

A park in Oxford, N.S., remains roped off while geologists and emergency management officials assess the stability of the area around the sinkhole, last measured at around 34 by 29 metres.

The Town of Oxford issued an update on Wednesday morning saying cracks are still growing, though there was little activity in the hole on Tuesday compared to previous days.

As of Wednesday afternoon, town spokesperson Linda Cloney confirmed that the hole had expanded to start slightly “undercutting” the pavement of a nearby Lions Club parking lot, but said the town is not planning to evacuate local businesses any time soon.

Security remains on site to keep curious onlookers out of the park, but that hasn’t stopped widespread fascination and a few traffic accidents – prompting the local RCMP to tweet urging visitors to drive safely in the area.

Local musician Christopher Brown posted a video to Facebook of an original song called “Sinkhole at Exit 6,” about the sinkhole becoming “local lingo” and musing where Lions Club events will be held while the hole is active.