Portion of Hwy. 26 closed after serious collision: OPP
Police have closed a portion of Highway 26 between George Johnston Road and Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township after a serious collision.
According to the Ontario Provincial Police, the collision involved several vehicles and occurred just before noon on Wednesday.
Police say two vehicles collided head-on, injuring four people.
According to police, three people were taken to a local hospital and one was airlifted to a hospital in Toronto.
Police say the highway remains closed in both directions while officers investigate.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
