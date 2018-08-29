Portion of Hwy. 26 closed after serious collision: OPP

Police have closed a portion of Highway 26 between George Johnston Road and Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township after a serious collision.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, the collision involved several vehicles and occurred just before noon on Wednesday.

Police say two vehicles collided head-on, injuring four people.

According to police, three people were taken to a local hospital and one was airlifted to a hospital in Toronto.

COLLISION: Hwy 26 between George Johnston Rd and Horseshoe Valley Rd #Barrie #Springwater – Two vehicle collision blocking both lanes. ^kw — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) August 29, 2018

.@SpringwaterFIRE @OPP_COMM_CR @simcoecountyPS dealing with a serious extrication MVC call near intersection of Hwy 26 and Horseshoe Valley Rd @springwatertwp Please avoid area!!!! — Fire Chief (@ClearviewFire) August 29, 2018

Police say the highway remains closed in both directions while officers investigate.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

— More to come