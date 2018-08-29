Canada
Portion of Hwy. 26 closed after serious collision: OPP

A portion of Highway 26 in Springwater Township is closed while police investigate a serious vehicle collision.

Police have closed a portion of Highway 26 between George Johnston Road and Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township after a serious collision.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, the collision involved several vehicles and occurred just before noon on Wednesday.

Police say two vehicles collided head-on, injuring four people.

According to police, three people were taken to a local hospital and one was airlifted to a hospital in Toronto.

Police say the highway remains closed in both directions while officers investigate.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

— More to come

