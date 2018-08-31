Labour Day: What’s open and closed in Barrie

Several businesses across Barrie will have altered hours on Monday, Sept. 3, for Labour Day. Here’s what you can expect.

What’s closed:

All city recreation facilities

Barrie City Hall

Georgian Mall

LCBO

The Beer Store

Banks

Government offices

Canada Post mail collection and delivery

Barrie Public Library

What’s open:

Tanger Outlet will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barrie YMCA will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland will be open from 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

Convenience stores

Some pharmacies

Some grocery stores

Movie theatres

Most restaurants and bars across the city

Waste collection:

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection on Sept. 3.

Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later

The landfill site is closed both Sunday and Monday

Transit:

Transit will operate on a regular Sunday service schedule on Sept. 3.

Go Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule

Parking:

Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is free on weekends and statutory holidays

Waterfront parking is enforced 24/7/365. Residents must display their permits and visitors are required to pay $3 per hour