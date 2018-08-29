Conditions imposed on Portage la Prairie care home after mistreatment of seniors

A retirement home in Portage la Prairie has had its ability to accept new residents suspended after the province discovered cases of mistreatment.

Lions Prairie Manor was placed under investigation in December 2017 after 21 complaints from patients and their family members were registered.

While none of the incidents were deemed abusive, 12 cases were found to involve mistreatment of elderly residents.

Now, the care home is under stricter conditions to make sure residents receive care that’s up to provincial standards.

Some additional training for staff has already been provided, but the 136-bed facility won’t be accepting any new patients for the time being.

“The regional health authority and staff at Lions Prairie Manor are engaged on this issue and have shown a commitment to improving levels of care at this facility,” Health Minister Cameron Friesen said.

“Together, we will ensure residents at Lions Prairie Manor receive the standard of care they deserve.”

The facility will also need to demonstrate “measurable progress” to the province that staff are following the province’s guidelines for care by the end of the year.