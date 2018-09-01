Why you can’t trust cable news screenshots (however funny)

One of the more intriguing developments in Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. 2016 election was that David Pecker had been granted immunity from prosecution.

READ MORE: National Enquirer CEO given immunity for sharing info about Trump, Cohen: reports

Pecker, CEO of the National Enquirer, has decades’ worth of records of the tabloid’s “catch and kill” deals, in which “exclusive rights to people’s stories were bought with no intention of publishing to keep them out of the news,” the Associated Press reported.

Many concerned Trump, the AP says.

The concept of these records making their way to federal investigators is, to say the least, intriguing.

READ MORE: National Enquirer publisher reportedly paid tipster $30K to keep quiet about Donald Trump love-child rumour

WATCH: Donald Trump claims NBC ‘fudged’ 2017 interview, suggests own words may have been faked



There was also some merriment based on Pecker’s name, in which somebody behind the scenes at MSNBC would seem to be either mischievous — or maybe a bit clueless.

It’s a fake, of course. We can’t seem to match it perfectly with the original (Snopes did) but they make a convincing case that it’s a Photoshopped screenshot of this MSNBC broadcast from January.

Here’s the closest we can get.

Where did it originate? The embedded tweet above is the earliest one we can find, but the cropping is a bit wrong for it to be first. This is the version that went viral, however:

To be fair, he is 72 pic.twitter.com/McLasYHPXq — Luke Fevin (@According2Luke) August 24, 2018

The example above is a pretty second-rate effort (they didn’t get the typeface quite right, and MSNBC’s text background has more variation of colour), but there are sites that will make more professional-looking versions, like breakyourownnews.com.

The thing is, cable news chyrons (the text on the screen) can be funny, intentionally or unintentionally. Here’s our favourite example, from the BBC in July:

The BBC Breaking News ticker broke earlier pic.twitter.com/WxavGY8pxg — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 9, 2018

But, as with screenshots of tweets, only trust them as far as you trust the source.

READ MORE: As news breaks, beware faked screenshots of real news sources

WATCH: Google, other social media sites ‘trying to silence’ conservatives: Trump



In brief:

READ MORE: Why fake news is all the more dangerous with real news sources