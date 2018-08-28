Kingston Frontenacs get ready for training camp

On one of the most humid days of the summer, it’s nice to cool things off with thoughts of hockey. For some, it’s hard to believe but the Kingston Frontenacs open training camp on Wednesday.

Believe it or not, another Ontario Hockey League season is set to get underway. The ice is in at the Downtown Leon’s Centre and the players are apparently ready to go. So is the team’s first-year head coach, Kurtis Foster.

“Today [Tuesday] we had the veterans come in. We basically put it on the line what we’re expecting out of them and we put them through a run and saw where they’re at after their summer of training. Now I’m worried about practice tomorrow [Wednesday].” READ MORE: The Kingston Frontenacs hire Kurtis Foster and Luca Caputi

This marks Foster’s first year as an OHL head coach. The new bench boss says he’s looking for a hardworking hockey club, one that needs to play fast, move the puck fast, skate fast and think fast.

“I know every coach says that but it’s the honest truth — if you’re not working hard, you’re not in games and you know if you’re the hardest working team or at least equal to the other team every night, it puts you in a good position.” READ MORE: Kingston celebrates First Capital Day

Almost 50 players are scheduled to hit the ice for a practice late Wednesday afternoon followed by a scrimmage.