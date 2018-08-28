Minister of families touts child-benefit increase during London stop

Canada’s minister of families, children, and social development touted the government’s child-tax benefit increase during a stop in London on Tuesday afternoon.

Jean-Yves Duclos spent time with children, parents, and local dignitaries at Scholar’s Choice London East, where he explained the change comes two years ahead of schedule to keep up with the cost of living.

“Increasing the Canada Child Benefit means more money for Canadian families here in London and across the country. Our government is committed to ensuring that this tax-free benefit continues to help the middle class and people who are working hard to join it,” Duclos said in a statement.

Parents can get up to $6,496 per child under the age of six, and $5,481 per child age six through 17 years, during the current 2018-2019 benefit year.

The federal government says the CCB targets middle-class families and those working hard to join the middle-class. With a new school year on the horizon, it suggests the payments can be used to help families pay for back-to-school clothes and classroom supplies.

The statement goes on to say the CCB has lifted more than half-a-million people, including nearly 300,000 children, out of poverty across Canada.