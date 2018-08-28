Beaver caught on video casually walking down street in Kelowna

A Kelowna resident says she was surprised to see a beaver casually making its way down a street on Monday afternoon.

Dianne Povey says she’s been living in Kelowna for 61 years, and, even though there’s a pond near her neighbourhood and a stream as well, she’s never seen a beaver on the road before.

“I saw something walk past the front window and, at first, I thought it was a raccoon. Then I saw it was a beaver,” said Povey. “So I went outside and walked up the street with it. He wasn’t bothered that I was walking beside him.”

Povey said she’s only seen two beavers in Kelowna before: One at nearby Munson Pond and the other at the Maude Roxby Bird Sanctuary near downtown.