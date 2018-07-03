Mission’s ‘Reptile Guy’ faces animal cruelty charges after video emerges

A Mission, B.C. man known as the “Reptile Guy” is facing animal cruelty charges.

Crown counsel has approved two counts of animal cruelty charges against Michael Hopcraft, following an SPCA investigation.

READ MORE: Reptile Guy might face animal cruelty charges after SPCA raid

He is also charged with one count of violating the Veterinarians Act.

WATCH: The Reptile Guy on Global News

The BC SPCA investigated after a video emerged showing a man performing a veterinary procedure on a friend’s blood python without the use of sedation or pain medication.

Hopcraft has faced accusations from the SPCA in the past. In 2015, SPCA constables seized dozens of reptiles in distress from a rescue facility operated by Hopcraft.

Officials seized 46 rats, bearded dragons and even geckos, saying they had insufficient lighting and not enough water or food.