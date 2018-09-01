Student discounts 2018: The ultimate guide to discounts across Canada

We all know that a great way to reduce debt is to keep a budget. But another way to save some money and cut expenditures is to take advantage of discounts.

“Many businesses, stores, and restaurants offer a discounted student rate with proof of enrolment (student card, student discount cards/apps, etc.),” notes the Canadian Scholarship Trust Plan, “which can turn into big savings for you.”

That’s especially true for some of the biggest retailers across the country. Many outlets offer deep price cuts on everyday items, even if they don’t broadcast them.

So what’s a student to do? If you’re not sure if a store offers a discount, go ahead and ask. You may end up finding more deals than you were bargaining for. And always carry your student ID.

You may also want to peruse the below list of discounts available to students across Canada. From clothing to tech toys, just about every necessity is covered.

Retail

Adidas: Adidas.ca offers 30 per cent off full-price and an additional 15 per cent off sale merchandise online to all university and college students.

ASOS: This store offers 10 per cent off full-price items, online.

Banana Republic: Save 15 per cent on full-priced, in-store purchases only.

Champion: This store offers 10 per cent off purchases, online.

Club Monaco: Both full-priced and sale items are 20 per cent off with your valid post-secondary ID. If you’re shopping online, submit your email to receive a code.

Express: This store offers 40 per cent off full-price items, in store with valid ID and online.

Forever 21: This store offers 10 per cent off full-price items, online.

H&M: Valid ID must be presented to receive 15 per cent off entire in-store purchases.

IKEA: Special offers occurring in celebration of their 75th global anniversary, some of which include: 20 per cent off all POANG armchairs Sept. 6-9, 20 per cent off all duvet covers Sept. 13-16 and 30 per cent off all candles Nov. 8-11.

J.Crew: The store offers 15 per cent off when you’re shopping in-store and show a valid school ID at checkout. The offer is only valid on purchases made in J.Crew, J.Crew Factory and J.Crew Mercantile stores.

Kate Spade: Show your student ID and receive 15 per cent off your purchase.

Levi’s: This store offers 15 per cent off for students. Register to receive the same 15 per cent off for online purchases.

Nike: This store offers 10 per cent off purchases, online.

Puma: This store offers 20 per cent off purchases, online.

Roots: Students save 20 per cent with their student discount on regular-priced items. You can purchase anything on sale and you’ll still be able to receive 10 per cent off.

Sally Beauty Supply: Save on products with your Beauty Student Card from Sally Beauty Supply. You’ll get monthly specials and special email offers to take advantage of.

TOMS: Students can get free shipping on all orders of TOMS Shoes; the company donates a pair of shoes to a child in need for every pair you buy.

TopShop: Students get 10 per cent off. Visit the website for more information.

TO112: This beauty and lifestyle brand offers$15 off first purchase with code: NRHJVS1NNWTK and 20 per cent off all styling products.

Urban Outfitters: Save 10 per cent off on specific days with your Student ID. Sign up for the Student Program to be told when to use your discount.

Technology

Apple: Get free wireless Beats headphones when you buy an eligible computer, tablet or smartphone with a valid student ID. Apple also offers special education pricing on Apple computers, select software, and third-party products to post-secondary students, parents buying for a post-secondary student, or faculty and teachers. Find out if you qualify for Education Pricing here.

Adobe: Full-time students can receive discounts on software, such as 60 per cent on Creative Cloud.

Best Buy: Check out the Students Savings program for exclusive deals on laptops, tablets, desktops and small appliances.

Canon’s Student CPS Program: Canon Canada offers access to student-specific pricing discounts, membership-exclusive promotions and a 20 per cent discount for repair parts and labour on eligible products.

Dell: Dell offers discounts on laptops, desktops and more. You can check out these deals online.

ESET Internet Security: Students can purchase ESET Internet Security for the same price of their basic protection (for example 1 Device/1 Year for $39.99).

Henry’s: Show your student ID at your local Henry’s store to receive a 15 per cent discount from Cameron filters, tripods, bags, flashes, video supports and rigs and lighting equipment and accessories. Also receive a 10 per cent discount on Aputure LEDS, monitors and mics when you show your student ID.

Microsoft: The Microsoft Store offers up to 10 per cent off to students and parents during back to school and throughout the year. Visit the Microsoft Store website for more information.

Shaw: Shaw gives students internet for just $35 per month for eight months.

Cellphone Companies

Rogers: This phone company has a student offer available called “split them into offers” which can vary. One offers a Samsung Galaxy S6 or Galaxy S7 for five cents on a two-year Premium + Tab Share Everything plan. Another takes $10 off a monthly bill for each new number added to a Share Everything plan. A data-focused offer adds 2GB for $5 on select Share Everything plans.

Bell: The company is offering students the same thing as Rogers, namely the 2GB extra on plans that start with 5GB. Until Sept. 30, there is also a 1GB bonus for tablets on a two-year Tablet Flex or Share plan.

Telus: This mobile provider is offering a 2GB monthly bonus for $5 for any student activating or upgrading a premium smartphone on a two-year Your Choice plan.

Travel and Transportation

Air Canada: Air Canada and StudentUniverse teamed up to provide the best student discounts on airfare. Check out the website for the features of flying Air Canada, as well as baggage information. Air Canada also offers the Student Pass, which is a prepaid package of four or six one-way flight credits for one student. You can fly anywhere within Canada or between Canada and the U.S., starting at $134 per flight credit.

Contiki: This company is looking to cover the cost of one student’s books for the second semester — all they need to do is travel. Book any of Contiki’s trips before Nov. 30, and you’ll automatically be entered to win your second semester books for free. Students can also save an extra $150 off Contiki adventures when they use the promo code: PPCSTUDENT.

GO Transit: You can get a GO-approved Student ID card through GO Transit or at your school, then pick up a re-loadable PRESTO card wherever you buy GO tickets. Set up your PRESTO card for Student Fares to save at least 17 per cent.

Greyhound: A student ID will save you 10 per cent and an ISIC card will save you 25 per cent on a regular adult fare.

StateFarm: Student car insurance is available for post-secondary students looking to find the cheapest auto insurance available to them.

TTC: The Post-Secondary Monthly Metropass is available from TTC collectors in subway stations or at participating TTC fare sellers for $116.75.

VIA Rail: Travel between major Canadian cities with an Unlimited Semester Pass starting at $499.

Zipcar: Zipcar has partnered with many schools to offer discounted membership rates to students. Search for your school on Zipcar’s website and register with your school email address. Sign-up rates are usually around $20 for students.

Fitness

GoodLife Fitness: Student memberships are offered here, including four-month term membership options.

Books and Magazines

The Globe and Mail: The Globe and Mail offers post-secondary students reduced subscription rates for the newspaper and Globe Unlimited.

The New York Times: College students can save 50 per cent off the regular subscription rate. Check the College Rate page for all the details.

The Wall Street Journal: Students can get the publication for a rate of $1 a week. Click here for details.

Tickets and Admission

Art Gallery of Alberta: Free admission to post-secondary students and youth 17 and under.

Art Gallery of Ontario: A student membership to the AGO is $45 for unlimited admission and most special exhibitions for the cardholder. It is $11 for general admission for students with valid ID. Students can get in for free on Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m.

Canadian Opera Company: As long as you’re under the age of 30, you can buy opera tickets for only $22.

Ontario Science Centre: Students with valid ID pay $16 for entry.

National Ballet of Canada: Sign up for the free youth pricing program and get steeply discounted tickets for day-of performances. This deal is open to people aged 16 to 29.

Ripley’s Aquarium: Students with valid ID pay $24.20 for entry.

Royal Ontario Museum: Students get into the ROM for $14.50 any day of the week. On Tuesdays, admission is free with a student ID.

TIFF Bell Lightbox: See movies for only $10.50 per ticket year round with your student ID.

Restaurants, bars and food

Arby’s: Students save 10 per cent off their entire meal when they use their ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings: At many locations across Canada students can receive 10 per cent off your meal. Just ask your server to see if the deal is available at your location.

Bulk Barn: Students receive 10 per cent off on Wednesdays with valid ID.

Burger King: Students can receive 10 per cent off their meal by showing their student card.

Dairy Queen: Students receive a discount of 10 per cent off their purchase.

Dominos: Students receive 50 per cent off all orders with the promo code “UNI.”

Hard Rock Cafe: Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide offer a 10 per cent discount for students with valid ISIC.

Metro: Get 10 to 15 per cent off your groceries on student discount days at participating locations.

Spring Rolls: Save 15 per cent off your meal with valid student ID.

St.Louis Bar & Grill: Use your SPC card to get a free upgrade to poutine at any location. Guelph locations offer 10 per cent off to students and Toronto’s 595 Bay St. location offers 20 per cent off to Ryerson students.

Other

Amazon Student: Students receive 50 per cent off Amazon’s Prime service, which includes unlimited two-day shipping, after a six-month free trial. They also receive exclusive offers and discounts and eligibility for sweepstakes and contests.

Dr. Scrubs & More Inc.: Take 15 per cent off regular price health care and food related industries fashionable apparel for all students.

FedEx: When you’re shipping a package, you can earn 20 per cent to 30 per cent off by showing your student ID.

General Motors College Discount: Receive a special student bonus discounted pricing on a Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac or GMC vehicle. Visit the website to see if you’re eligible.

ISIC Canada Card: The International Student Identity Card is your student discount card in Canada and around the world. It offers discounts on planes, trains, laptops from Dell, reduced pricing on Microsoft office, and savings with over 40,000 discounts worldwide.

JOGGO: Receive 20 per cent off until Sept. 7 and free shipping in Canada.

Nearest: Nearest helps students save money while supporting local businesses — every business can add student deals to their free profile listing on nearest.com for free.

SPC Savings Card: If you’re a student, all you need to do is show your SPC Card at thousands of participating locations to receive instant savings every time you shop. Offers vary but most are 10 per cent to 15 per cent off.

Spotify: Get Spotify premium for $4.99 for students.

Student Saver Card: This is Canada’s only student owned and operated national student discount program. Receive 10 per cent to 50 per cent off purchased goods and services at participating businesses. This card is available to part-time and full-time students.

UNiDAYS: Become a member of UNiDAYS to access a world of discounts from your favourite brands. They offer fast, free, exclusive deals for students.

Did we miss a student discount? Let us know below.