Private donors have given more to help Kerala flood recovery than the Indian government

The state of Kerala has received more flood relief money from private donors than from the Indian government over the last 14 days, according to official data.

Kerala’s state government says it’s received 719.17 crore, or approximately US$102.6 million, in private donations to its disaster relief fund since Aug. 14.

The Indian central government initially gave Kerala 600 crore, or approximately $85 million, in relief funds after heavy flooding hit the state Aug. 8. Officials say they’ll release more money as recovery efforts unfold.

Private donors have sent $76.8 million to Kerala in the form of cash or cheque, and more than $19 million through electronic payments, according to statistics published by the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Donors pledged the rest of the total money through virtual payment apps.

More than 400,000 donors have contributed money directly through the CMDRF website, the state government says. It did not publish the number of donations sent through the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, which is also accepting money for Kerala.

The flooding caused an estimated $3 billion in damage, Kerala’s finance minister said last week.

The Indian central government has refused to accept financial aid from foreign governments, despite several offers from the likes of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Maldives.

The government’s official policy is to handle disaster relief efforts domestically, rather than asking other countries for financial help.

Kerala officials have criticized the central government for not accepting money from abroad, because the official policy does not rule out accepting voluntary offers from other nations.

“It is only natural for nations to help each other,” Pinyari Vijayan, Kerala’s chief minister, said last week.

India is “committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts,” a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said in a statement on Aug. 22.

Central and state officials have already asked for help from non-resident Indians, people of Indian origin and non-governmental organizations.

Kerala is accepting online payments through its CMDRF website. Donors can also send money through the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, or through most national banks in India.

Donations have been pouring into Kerala from around the world, including Canada. Dozens of Indo-Canadian community groups have launched GoFundMe campaigns to contribute to the cause.

Canadians have raised more than $135,000 in Canadian funds (US$104,460) through various campaigns, according to GoFundMe.

Global efforts have pulled together a total of more than US$1.2 million for Kerala, GoFundMe says. The company has set up a central page featuring every verified Kerala relief campaign.

Kerala’s state government is also planning to raise money through a special lottery, dubbed the Nava Kerala, next month. The lottery will run from Sept. 3 to Oct. 3, with tickets priced at 250 rupees ($3.57).

Ninety grand-prize winners will receive 100,000 rupees (approximately US$1,426), while 100,000 second-place winners will receive 5,000 rupees ($71), according to the lottery rules.

The government expects to raise approximately $12.8 million for flood relief, state finance minister Thomas Isaac told the Times of India.

“The aim of this move is to mobilize funds and not to create lucky persons,” Isaac said.