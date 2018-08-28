Overnight windstorm causes major damage to homes in Kingston north of Hwy. 401

Thundershowers and strong winds late Monday night and early Tuesday morning are to blame for damage to multiple homes on Aragon Road.

A large shed was flipped over, and one resident is searching for a canoe that was whipped up by the wind, and lost in the storm. For area resident Sandra Fabbro, the damage was much more extensive.

“All of a sudden I hear a whistling sound and then a big bang and I hear glass breaking. I went into my room, the window was blown in and it blew the door right off the hinge and into the hallway,” says Fabbro.

She lives with her mother and father in a house that was seriously damaged Tuesday around midnight.

The Fabbros had a portion of their roof torn off, knocking over their chimney, which then fell on the the roof above the garage, caving it in.

No one was injured in the incident, and Fabbro says her parents were asleep when it happened and only realized the extent of the damage upon returning to their home later Tuesday morning.

“They’re a little shook up and my mother, she says she’s been here in Canada 60 years and she’s never seen anything like this.”

Homes on nearby Battersea Road were also hit pretty hard by Tuesday’s storm.

“Pretty much shook the whole house and that’s something I’ve never heard before. So that’s when I decided to look out the window and right away I noticed that the fence was gone,” says 26-year-old Travis Priest, who was home visiting his parents for the week.

He was the only one awake in the house during the storm and says although it was short-lived, it was clearly dangerous.

“My dad built that fence about 10 years ago and we’ve never seen something like that. Nothing strong enough to knock down trees and we have got some sturdy trees out front that were taken down.”

Environment Canada is investigating the possibility that a tornado touched down and they’re asking the public to submit any photos of damage they’ve witnessed.

Those photos can be sent to onstorm@canada.ca.