Crime
August 28, 2018 12:09 pm

Wonderland Road South apartment fire deemed suspicious, damage pegged at $25K

By Staff 980 CFPL

File photo.

Liny Lamberink/980 CFPL
A A

The London Police Service says a fire in the city’s southwest on Monday is considered suspicious.

READ MORE: 60-year-old man charged in fire on Wharncliffe Road: London police

Police and fire were called to an apartment complex on Wonderland Road South just south of Commissioners Road West at roughly noon on Monday.

When crews arrived, they found black smoke coming from the second-floor windows. The fire was extinguished and no one was injured but damage is estimated at $25,000.

Police have confirmed the fire is suspicious and an investigation is being conducted with the fire department and Ontario fire marshal’s office.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arson
London Fire Department
London Police
southwest london
Suspicious Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News