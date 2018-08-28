Wonderland Road South apartment fire deemed suspicious, damage pegged at $25K

The London Police Service says a fire in the city’s southwest on Monday is considered suspicious.

Police and fire were called to an apartment complex on Wonderland Road South just south of Commissioners Road West at roughly noon on Monday.

When crews arrived, they found black smoke coming from the second-floor windows. The fire was extinguished and no one was injured but damage is estimated at $25,000.

Police have confirmed the fire is suspicious and an investigation is being conducted with the fire department and Ontario fire marshal’s office.