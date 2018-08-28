York police charge driver with impaired after tractor-trailer seen drifting into oncoming traffic
York regional police say they have charged the driver of a tractor-trailer with impaired driving after a citizen reported erratic driving on a highway.
Police say they received a call from someone driving behind a full-size tractor-trailer west of Highway 48 sometime before 6 p.m. on Monday.
They say the caller reported the tractor-trailer had drifted across the centre line and off the roadway several times, causing oncoming vehicles to swerve out of the way.
Police say when they pulled the vehicle over, the driver allegedly refused to provide a breath sample and destroyed the breath test instrument.
A 42-year-old man from the town of Halton Hills has been charged with impaired driving, refusal to comply with breath demand and mischief over $5,000.
