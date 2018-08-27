Saskatchewan Politics

More
Politics
August 27, 2018 7:28 pm

Six candidates on the ballot for Regina Northeast byelection

By Reporter  Global News

The Regina Northeast byelection will be held on September 12.

File / Global News
A A

When residents in the provincial riding Regina Northeast go to the polls there will be more than just the Saskatchewan Party and NDP presented as options on the ballot. Six candidates have filed paperwork to run in the Sept. 12 byelection.

Story continues below

The governing Saskatchewan Party will be represented by businessman Gary Grewal, lawyer Yens Pedersen is running for the NDP, Regina Paratransit bus operator Ken Grey represents the Progressive Conservatives, former military reservist Reid Hill is the Liberal candidate, the Green Party is running Jessica Schroeder and the Western Independence Party has Mark W. Regel as a candidate.

READ MORE: Premier Scott Moe Calls Regina Northeast byelection

The byelection was called on August 16 by Premier Scott Moe. The winner will replace former Advanced Education and Finance Minister Kevin Doherty as MLA for the riding. Doherty resigned earlier this year to pursue other opportunities in the private sector.

This is the sixth byelection since the province’s 2016 general election. The NDP picked up seats in the two Saskatoon byelections and the Saskatchewan Party retained seats in Melftor, Kindersley and Swift Current.

Information on how to register and where to vote in this byelection can be found on the Elections Saskatchewan website.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Candidates
Gary Grewal
Jessica Schroeder
Ken Grey
Mark W. Regel
Regina Byelection
Regina Northeast Byelection
Reid Hill
Sask Politics
Yens Pedersen

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News