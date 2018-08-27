Six candidates on the ballot for Regina Northeast byelection

When residents in the provincial riding Regina Northeast go to the polls there will be more than just the Saskatchewan Party and NDP presented as options on the ballot. Six candidates have filed paperwork to run in the Sept. 12 byelection.

The governing Saskatchewan Party will be represented by businessman Gary Grewal, lawyer Yens Pedersen is running for the NDP, Regina Paratransit bus operator Ken Grey represents the Progressive Conservatives, former military reservist Reid Hill is the Liberal candidate, the Green Party is running Jessica Schroeder and the Western Independence Party has Mark W. Regel as a candidate.

The byelection was called on August 16 by Premier Scott Moe. The winner will replace former Advanced Education and Finance Minister Kevin Doherty as MLA for the riding. Doherty resigned earlier this year to pursue other opportunities in the private sector.

This is the sixth byelection since the province’s 2016 general election. The NDP picked up seats in the two Saskatoon byelections and the Saskatchewan Party retained seats in Melftor, Kindersley and Swift Current.

Information on how to register and where to vote in this byelection can be found on the Elections Saskatchewan website.