Penticton man arrested after allegedly hotwiring vehicle

A Penticton man is in custody after allegedly breaking into at least two vehicles.

Jason Van Raes, 40, is accused of hotwiring a vehicle in the Fairview and Duncan area.

Police said they arrested him after chasing him on foot.

He had previously been granted bail after being charged with several property crimes, according to a news release.

Van Raes is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

