Highways Minister says Highway 11 delays will be addressed even if it means stopping work

Over the weekend hundreds of drivers experienced lengthy delays due to construction on Highway 11 near Chamberlin, Sask. The normally divided highway is reduced to a single lane for approximately 15 kilometres at a reduced speed limit north of the small town.

Several motorists told Global News they had experienced delays upwards of an hour as traffic was backed up in the construction zone.

Highways and Infrastructure Minister Lori Carr said that the ministry is now working to address these delays.

“The traffic congestion on Highway 11 near Chamberlain this past weekend is unacceptable. My officials have been instructed to work with the contractor to make sure these delays do not happen again, even if that means ceasing construction entirely to let high volumes of traffic through,” Carr said in a statement.

Global News has reached out to the province for clarification whether “ceasing construction entirely” would only apply in times of high traffic.

Due to rules surrounding the Regina-Northeast by-election, the minister and ministry officials are not available for a more in-depth interview.

According to the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline, work on the north side of Chamberlin is expected to create 20 to 30 minutes delays. The construction advisory indicates work is expected to last until October 15. That was last updated on Saturday afternoon.

There are no delays listed for work on the south side of Chamberlin. That entry was last updated Wednesday afternoon.