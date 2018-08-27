Saskatchewan deficit projection reduction driven by stronger than expected resources

Saskatchewan’s fiscal outlook is looking stronger in the first quarter update than the budget projections, with a reduced deficit outlook and decrease in record high public debt.

The projected deficit for the end of the fiscal year is now $306 million; a reduction of $59 million from the original $365 million projection in April.

Revenue received a $171.5 million boost, primarily driven by better than expected prices for both oil and potash. Because of this, the budget projection for the price of oil has jumped from US$58.18/barrel to US$68.03/barrel. The price for potash has also been adjusted accordingly.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan projecting $365M deficit in 2018-19 budget

Government owned business revenue also climbed $36.2 million, bolstered by a $30.6 million increase in SaskPower revenue, driven by sales to large customers and increased exports and trading activity with Alberta.

Crown revenue was offset by decreases of $10.5 million and $7.5 million in SGI and Saskatchewan Auto Fund revenue respectively. The Finance Ministry attributes this to higher summer storm claims.

The cost of running government also went up, as expense projections climbed $112.3 million.

Education saw the biggest increase, primarily driven by pension expenses like the Teachers’ Superannuation Plan. This line item saw expenses balloon to $65.9 million.

The cost of health is being bumped up $20 million due to increased utilization pressures across the entire Saskatchewan Health Authority.

READ MORE: Oil industry expected to return to profitability in 2018 after 3 years of losses

Social services also had a $20 million expense increase. This is attributed to caseload increases in child and family services.

The Environment Ministry saw its expense forecast go up $17 million due to increased forest fire operations.

Public debt has been growing since 2009, with this year’s budget project originally set at just over $20 billion. Following the first three months of the fiscal year, Saskatchewan’s debt load has been reduced by $118.4 million. The new debt projection is $19.9 billion.

The Crown entities that saw the biggest decreases to their debt were the Saskatchewan Health Authority, $31.4 million, SaskPower, $38.4 million, and SaskEnergy $40 million.

The province says they remain on track to balance the books by the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year, and remain optimistic heading into the in-depth midyear financial update this winter.