Adopt a Pal: Playful kittens looking for their forever homes

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, meet some playful sister kittens from Manitoba Underdogs Rescue that just turned four months old.

Misty loves to show affection. She is litter trained and eager to cuddle up with a new owner and also enjoy some playtime.

Midnight is a shy cat and likes to lay back. She is playful and curious about things, but will often wait for someone to check out new sights first. She gets along well while the house is empty and is litter trained.

Mitzi is a brave kitty that likes to explore things she is curious about right away. She is also litter trained and gets along well while the house is empty.

You can find out more information about the sisters up for adoption on the Manitoba Underdogs Rescue on their website.

Officials said they still have a number of dogs and kittens waiting for their next home. There a variety of four-legged friends that can suit various lifestyles.