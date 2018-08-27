Thousands without power, lines and trees downed in southwest Manitoba after Sunday storm

Many Manitobans woke up to downed power lines, blown transformers and trees strewn over lawns and streets.

A storm Sunday night caused a large amount of power outages across southwestern Manitoba.

More than 2,000 people are affected, from Virden to Steinbach, said Manitoba Hydro.

Hydro said the thunderstorm that brought high winds and lightning is to blame for the outages.

Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said they haven’t had to call in more employees than normal, so far.

#mboutage 1/2 We have crews responding to a number of outages due to the overnight thunderstorm. We are responding as quickly as possible: https://t.co/z0gMjqGAbS — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) August 27, 2018

Hydro responds to neighborhoods with the biggest amount of outages before focusing on smaller, rural areas, he added.

“If you are without service this morning, if you have a mobile device please report your outage.”

Meanwhile, people and businesses are cleaning up after downed trees throughout Winnipeg.

Lots of branches and tree damage from last nights storm. Mainly wind with minimal rain only 1/4”. Please be patient as we work to clean up the property. pic.twitter.com/jxJ4cbx7Ue — Glendale Golf & Country Club (@GlendaleGolf) August 27, 2018

Only 9.7 mm at my place last night but got a bit breezy after. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/sAf9gF52JG — Brenden Sawchuk (@BrendenSWx) August 27, 2018

Wind gusts topped 115 km/h according to weather experts.

Maximum wind gusts from last night's storm (over 85 km/h): -Emerson: 115 km/h

-Marchand: 104 km/h

-Dominion City: 103 km/h

-Kleefeld: 100 km/h

-Menisino: 96 km/h

-Windygates: 94 km/h

-Altona: 91 km/h

-Steinbach: 90 km/h

-Gretna: 89 km/h#mbstorm — Scott Kehler (@scottdkehler) August 27, 2018

People can report a power outage in their area here. Those who have city trees downed on their property should call 311.