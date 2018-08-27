Thousands without power, lines and trees downed in southwest Manitoba after Sunday storm
Many Manitobans woke up to downed power lines, blown transformers and trees strewn over lawns and streets.
A storm Sunday night caused a large amount of power outages across southwestern Manitoba.
More than 2,000 people are affected, from Virden to Steinbach, said Manitoba Hydro.
Hydro said the thunderstorm that brought high winds and lightning is to blame for the outages.
Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said they haven’t had to call in more employees than normal, so far.
Hydro responds to neighborhoods with the biggest amount of outages before focusing on smaller, rural areas, he added.
“If you are without service this morning, if you have a mobile device please report your outage.”
Meanwhile, people and businesses are cleaning up after downed trees throughout Winnipeg.
Wind gusts topped 115 km/h according to weather experts.
People can report a power outage in their area here. Those who have city trees downed on their property should call 311.
