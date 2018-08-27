Canada
Liberals and Tories to make platform announcements in N.B. election

New Brunswick’s two main political parties will make platform announcements Monday morning as the provincial election campaign continues.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will make an announcement at the Saint John Social Enterprise Hub at 10 a.m., before boarding his campaign bus to make stops in Hanwell, Fredericton, and Minto.

Tory leader Blaine Higgs will also make a morning announcement on St. George Boulevard in Moncton. That evening, he’ll attend his own nomination event at Kings Church in Quispamsis.

The Green Party officially launches its platform at its Fredericton headquarters at 11 a.m., with leader David Coon calling it “Our Pathway for Change.”

And New Democrat leader Jennifer McKenzie will make an announcement in the afternoon about home-care services for seniors.

Health care and senior care are emerging as the top issues in the race.

