Edmonton Fringe Festival breaks ticket sales record yet again

It’s been another wildly successful year for the Edmonton International Fringe Festival in Old Strathcona.

As of Sunday afternoon, 133,000 tickets had been sold — that’s 3,000 more than last year’s total. There were 400 sold-out performances at this year’s festival, with a total of $1.45 million in box office revenue.

“With so much left to go, we’ve surpassed where we were last year,” Artistic director Murray Utas said Sunday afternoon, with shows scheduled to run into the evening. “We have gone over the record already so that is fantastic news.

“I don’t know where it’s going to end, but it’s just a really positive thing to see. Year over year, the audience is really kicking in and getting into those shows.”

Utas said visits to the site were also up this year over last. And that’s despite the smoky, overcast weather that’s loomed over most of the festival.

“I thought, ‘Uh oh, it’s going to be trouble for our outdoor sites. It’s going to be trouble for people coming down.’ But man on man, my heart goes out to the fringers. They just persevere.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Fringe Festival off to ‘amazing start’ despite B.C. wildfire smoke

Utas didn’t say exactly how many tickets were sold at this year’s festival, but last year a record-setting 130,000 tickets were sold, bringing in nearly $1.2 million for the artists. Nearly 810,000 people took in the 11-day festival in 2017.

“There’s growth still happening within these shows and it just makes me so very happy that that’s the case,” Utas said.

READ MORE: Edmonton International Fringe Festival wraps up with record-setting ticket sales

Utas said the growth is happening in an interesting way, with existing venues running more shows rather than more venues popping up.

“Say a venue had five shows in it before, I saw some of them having 10 in there so some of them have doubled their size,” he explained. “So I think the appetite is there for that kind of growth and the audience obviously is there to support that.”

Fringe shows run until 8 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for this year’s holdovers — Science, Balls of Yarn, Flute Loops and Whiteface — are still available.