Montreal police deploy riot squad after back-to-school party is shut down

Montreal police deployed its riot squad after a back-to-school party in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough was shut down by organizers Saturday night.

The party, organized for youth ages 14 to 18 and held at a reception hall near the corner of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Mont-Royal Avenue, was closed after the venue reached capacity.

A brawl started indoors before moving out to the street, where some individuals waiting to get into the party joined the fight.

Montreal police were called around 8:30 p.m., and the riot squad was deployed after a mob began throwing objects and lighting garbage cans on fire.

“One minor was arrested during the ordeal,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

“One other may have sustained minor injuries, but we did not locate that individual.”

The individual who was arrested is facing charges of arson, assault on a police officer and assault with a weapon.

The crowd dissipated around 11:30 p.m., shortly after the riot squad used tear gas.