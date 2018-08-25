Trump doesn’t mention ailing John McCain in speech to Republicans

President Donald Trump didn’t mention Arizona Sen. John McCain during his speech at a Republican party dinner in Ohio Friday, hours after the family of the ailing senator said he had chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer.

The White House didn’t address McCain’s announcement and the president didn’t make any references to the senator. Trump has frequently criticized McCain for voting against a 2017 plan in the Senate to replace the so-called “Obamacare” law.

WATCH: Trump alludes to John McCain in criticism over Obamacare vote

The two Republican leaders have had a strained relationship dating back to 2015, when Trump suggested the Vietnam veteran and prisoner of war was not a war hero.

READ MORE: Brain cancer not stopping John McCain from tweeting his thoughts, criticizing Trump

McCain has been critical of Trump even while undergoing medical treatment in Arizona, slamming Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “tragic mistake.”