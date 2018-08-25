Pedestrian killed after being struck by transport truck in Woodstock parking lot

Police in Woodstock, Ont., are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early this morning.

A 63-year-old man from Oxford County was walking in the parking lot of a business on Township Road 4 shortly after 2:15 a.m. when he was struck by a transport truck, officers said.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died shortly after, investigators said.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.