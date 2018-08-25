Crime
August 25, 2018 10:28 am

Pedestrian killed after being struck by transport truck in Woodstock parking lot

By Reporter  980 CFPL
Police are investigating after a man was killed by a transport truck at a parking lot in Woodstock, Ont.

Police are investigating after a man was killed by a transport truck at a parking lot in Woodstock, Ont.

980 CFPL File Photo
A A

Police in Woodstock, Ont., are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early this morning.

A 63-year-old man from Oxford County was walking in the parking lot of a business on Township Road 4 shortly after 2:15 a.m. when he was struck by a transport truck, officers said.

READ MORE: London police lay charges after man struck by vehicle

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died shortly after, investigators said.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal Crash
Ldnont
London Ontario
Oxford County
Parking Lot
pedestrian killed
transport truck
Woodstock Ontario
Woodstock police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News