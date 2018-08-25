21-year-old in custody after vehicle hits pole, kills passenger
Peel Regional police say one man is dead after a car struck a pole in a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga.
Officers said they were called to the area of Central Parkway and Eglinton Avenue around 4:40 a.m. with reports of a collision.
Upon arrival, police located a man in his 30s, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers said a 21-year-old man, who was driving the vehicle, had an excess blood alcohol content and is in custody. He was transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A Peel police spokesperson told Global News charges are expected to be laid in the case.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Peel police at 416-453-3311 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 905-455-8477.
