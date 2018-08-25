21-year-old in custody after vehicle hits pole, kills passenger

Peel Regional police say one man is dead after a car struck a pole in a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga.

Officers said they were called to the area of Central Parkway and Eglinton Avenue around 4:40 a.m. with reports of a collision.

Upon arrival, police located a man in his 30s, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said a 21-year-old man, who was driving the vehicle, had an excess blood alcohol content and is in custody. He was transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Peel police spokesperson told Global News charges are expected to be laid in the case.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Peel police at 416-453-3311 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 905-455-8477.

#PRP on scene at Central Parkway and Eglinton Av in #Mississauga for a fatal #MVC occurred at approx. 4:37am. Male in his 30s pronounced on scene, male driver, 21 yrs old, in custody for excess BAC, transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 25, 2018