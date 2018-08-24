Recipe: Carrot, Apple and Miso dressing over greens

Chef Karen Barnaby shows Global News how to make a nutritious meal, using food that would otherwise be thrown out.

Carrot, Apple and Miso dressing over greens

Makes 360 mL

100 mL neutral flavoured vegetable oil

240 mL shredded carrots

180 mL shredded apple

45 mL white miso (shiro miso)

25 mL lemon juice or cider vinegar

5 mL honey

Heat 30 mL of the vegetable in a small frying pan over medium heat. Add the carrot and apple, cook stirring frequently until the carrots soften. Remove from the heat and cool completely.

Place in a blender container with the miso, lemon juice and honey. Blend until smooth. With the blender running, slowly pour the oil in.

Keeps for one week refrigerated.

