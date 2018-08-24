Recipe: Carrot, Apple and Miso dressing over greens
Chef Karen Barnaby shows Global News how to make a nutritious meal, using food that would otherwise be thrown out.
Carrot, Apple and Miso dressing over greens
Makes 360 mL
100 mL neutral flavoured vegetable oil
240 mL shredded carrots
180 mL shredded apple
45 mL white miso (shiro miso)
25 mL lemon juice or cider vinegar
5 mL honey
Heat 30 mL of the vegetable in a small frying pan over medium heat. Add the carrot and apple, cook stirring frequently until the carrots soften. Remove from the heat and cool completely.
Place in a blender container with the miso, lemon juice and honey. Blend until smooth. With the blender running, slowly pour the oil in.
Keeps for one week refrigerated.
For more Global BC recipes click here.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.