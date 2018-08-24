Winnipeg teens flying high in Waterloo at World Junior Ultimate Championship

Ultimate. It’s a rapidly growing sport all across the globe, and this weekend, more than a dozen Winnipeg athletes are scoring big on the international field.

Four women and nine men from Winnipeg are part of Team Canada, competing at the World Junior Ultimate Championship Aug. 18-25 in Waterloo, Ont.

While participants in the U20 level can be as young as 14, Team Canada athletes range in age from 16 to 19.

The women’s team played their final game Friday afternoon, beating Germany 14-11 to win the Bronze medal.

With 28 players on the men’s team, Winnipeg talent makes up one third of the roster.

“All those nine kids have been playing together since high school,” said Team Canada manager Christiane Marceau, “so they know each other very well.”

“Coaches put them on the same line and use the connection to the advantage of Team Canada.”

The men’s team has been undefeated throughout the tournament and will go for Gold against USA Saturday.

Marceau said the rivalry between Canada and the USA comes with some history, since the two teams have met up multiple times before.

“The guys were actually prepared to go up against USA in the finals and they are really excited about the opportunity to beat them.”

“They are super excited, they feel good, they feel confident.”

The championship match will be played at at 12:30 p.m. CT., and will be livestreamed on the tournament website here.

At the last U20 world championship, held in Poland in 2016, Team Canada men lost to Team USA.

That time, however, Team Canada’s women brought home the top prize. Only two players from the 2016 Gold medal women’s team were able to return to play again this year.