5 things to do this weekend for Friday, August 24, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Aug.24, 2018.
1 – Chilliwack Sunflower Festival
Ongoing Daily 10AM-7PM
41310 Yale Road, Chilliwack
Chilliwacksunflowerfest.com
2 – Vancouver International Bird Festival
Ongoing until August 27
Various Locations throughout Vancouver
Vanbirdfest.com
3 – Steveston Dragon Boat Festival
August 25
Steveston Village at Imperial Landing
Dragonboatbc.ca
4 – Lougheed Block Party
August 25 Noon-4PM
Lougheed Town Centre
Lougheedtowncentre.com
5 – Nanaimo Summer Blues Festival
August 23-26
Maffeo Sutton Park, Nanaimo
Nanaimobluestestival.com
