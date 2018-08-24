5 things to do this weekend for Friday, August 24, 2018

5 Things To Do
August 24, 2018 4:04 pm
Updated: August 24, 2018 4:27 pm

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, Vancouver Bird Festival, and the Nanaimo Summer Blues Festival

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Aug.24, 2018.

1 – Chilliwack Sunflower Festival
Ongoing Daily 10AM-7PM
41310 Yale Road, Chilliwack
Chilliwacksunflowerfest.com

2 – Vancouver International Bird Festival
Ongoing until August 27
Various Locations throughout Vancouver
Vanbirdfest.com

3 – Steveston Dragon Boat Festival
August 25
Steveston Village at Imperial Landing
Dragonboatbc.ca

4 – Lougheed Block Party
August 25 Noon-4PM
Lougheed Town Centre
Lougheedtowncentre.com

5 – Nanaimo Summer Blues Festival
August 23-26
Maffeo Sutton Park, Nanaimo
Nanaimobluestestival.com

