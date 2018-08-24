Canada
August 24, 2018 2:22 pm

N.B. Election Candidate Profile: Kris Austin

By Staff The Canadian Press

People's Alliance of New Brunswick Leader Kris Austin is seen in this undated handout photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, People's Alliance of New Brunswick
A A

A sketch of Kris Austin, leader of New Brunswick’s People’s Alliance:

Age: 39.

Hometown: Hamilton, Ont.

Jobs before politics: Pastor, public relations.

READ MORE: New Brunswick election: Full ridings list

Story continues below

Leadership history: He co-founded the party in 2010 amid anger over the then-government’s plan to sell NB Power to Hydro-Quebec. He almost won the riding of Fredericton – Grand Lake in 2014, losing by about 25 votes.

Key issue: Bilingualism.

What to look for on the campaign trail: Populist takes on bilingualism, taxes, democratic reform.

READ MORE: All our New Brunswick election 2018 coverage

Did you know: He attended a theology seminary in Maine, and helped develop schools and orphanages in Haiti.

Social media stats: About 740 Twitter followers, and 2,380 Facebook friends.

Celebrity lookalike: Steve Carell.

Quote: “For the premier to get up and brag about their accomplishments is laughable. Our deficit is still there, we have more taxes than we’ve ever paid.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
#DecisionNB
Blaine Higgs
Brian Gallant
David Coon
Green Party
Greens
Jennifer McKenzie
Kris Austin
Liberal Party
NB Election 2018
nbpoli
NDP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Election
New Brunswick Election 2018
New Brunswick Politics
PCs
People's Alliance
politics
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News