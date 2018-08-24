2 wanted in rash of London and area auto thefts, police say

London police are turning to the public for help as they and several other local police agencies look to apprehend a man and woman wanted in a number of area auto thefts.

The pair is wanted by members of the regional auto theft task force, which includes London, Strathroy-Caradoc, and St. Thomas police services, and the OPP Crime Unit, on a combined 37 charges.

David Snake, 29, of no fixed address, is facing a majority of the charges laid — 29. He is wanted by several police agencies including London and Strathroy-Caradoc police services, and the OPP in Middlesex and Glencoe.

Among the charges he faces is eight counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, three counts of theft under $5,000, assault with a weapon, uttering death threats, and escape lawful custody.

In addition, police say he faces four counts of breach of conditions and five counts of failure to appear.

Police said Justine Hendrick, 28, of no fixed address, is wanted on eight charges by London police, including two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, three counts of theft under $5,000, and assault with intent to resist.

“One of the things that is unusual is that they have been spotted with a young child, a young boy, who is believed to be less than two years in age,” said London police spokesperson Roxanne Beaubien. “Obviously we are concerned about his safety as well.”

Police ask members of the public who see either suspect to not approach them but to contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).