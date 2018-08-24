Canada
August 24, 2018

Heritage building in Wainfleet destroyed by fire

By Reporter  Global News

A heritage building in Wainfleet was destroyed by a fire on Thursday night.

A heritage building in Wainfleet has been destroyed by a fire.

More than 20 firefighters were called in to fight the fire, which started at The Minor House building around 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

The Minor House is a 178-year-old building and historical exhibit that was in the process of being restored.

The fire happened just a week before the annual Marshville Heritage Festival.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

