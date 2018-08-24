What’s happening in Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

The end of summer is near but there are still plenty of fun events going on throughout Waterloo Region this weekend.

The following is a list of some of the activities you can find throughout the area.

The Sun Life Buskers Carnival (Waterloo)

The festival kicked off Thursday night with a performance by former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page but don’t worry, there will be performances by buskers all weekend at several locations in Uptown Waterloo.

Plus, to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of the festival, there will be a fireworks show on Saturday night beginning at 10 p.m.

For a full list of performances and a schedule, click here.

Link Picnic Festival (Kitchener)

On Saturday from noon until 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 7 p.m., the Link Picnic Festival offers visitors a chance to check out African and Caribbean food, art, music and other activities.

There will be interactive drumming, a parade, face painting, Zumba and more.

For more information on the event, click here.

Aviation Fun Day 2018 (Breslau)

The event will allow an up-close look at unique and vintage aircraft as well as displays throughout Waterloo Region Airport.

Visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or cash donation for the Cambridge Self Help Food Bank and The Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

More details of the event can be found here.

You’ve Been Sketched! (New Hamburg)

The Saturday night exhibition will feature sketches from across the town of New Hamburg by Urban Sketchers Waterloo Region.

It will begin at 5 p.m. at Bitte Schön Brauhaus.

Apple-icious Weekend (Kitchener)

With summer coming to a close, the Waterloo Region Museum is offering visitors a chance to discover delicious things you can make with apples, play some apple games, and learn about what kind of care goes into growing your own apples.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is included with the cost of admission.

If you wish to have your event considered for future editions of ‘What’s happening Waterloo?’ please email globalkitchener@globalnews.ca.